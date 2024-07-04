Home>>
Trending in China | Discover fragrance medallions: Ancient perfume diffusers
(People's Daily App) 16:36, July 04, 2024
Originating in Taoism, fragrance medallions emerged during the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and gained popularity throughout the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. These medallions were worn as personal scented oil diffusers. Would you like to experience their ancient allure?
