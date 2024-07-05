Museum Insights | Purple flower cloth: A cultural icon from Jiangnan to Europe

Purple flower cloth, a traditional textile with a rich historical journey, originated in Songjiang's Wunijing (now Huajing Town, Shanghai), the Jiangnan region of China. It is celebrated for its exquisite textile craftsmanship and intricate patterns. During the 18th and 19th centuries, purple flower cloth was transported via the Maritime Silk Road to Europe, where it was becoming popular among the nobility. From the water towns of East China to Europe across the ocean, purple flower cloth shines as a brilliant gem in Chinese textile history and serves as a bridge for cultural exchange between East and West. Today, purple flower cloth has reemerged, blending rich historical culture with modern design elements and becoming a new favorite in fashion. This Chinese icon showcases the exquisite traditional Chinese textile craftsmanship and the unique charm of Chinese culture.

