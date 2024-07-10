Cross-Strait forum aims to foster Chinese solar term culture

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Participants from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan at a forum on promoting the traditional culture of the 24 Chinese solar terms have agreed to work together in fostering and developing this cultural heritage further.

The forum held on Tuesday was co-sponsored by the National Agricultural Exhibition Center (China Agricultural Museum) and a cross-Strait association for agricultural exchange. It was attended by nearly 100 people from the two sides of the Strait.

During the forum, the Taiwan branch of an alliance for the protection and inheritance of Chinese solar terms was officially launched. Participants discussed topics like holding a cultural and art exhibition on the solar terms in Taiwan and building an exhibition hall dedicated to this culture in Fujian Province.

This year marks the eighth anniversary of the inclusion of the 24 solar terms in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Following the inclusion, the alliance for the protection and inheritance of this culture was formed, resulting in a series of research and related cultural events.

