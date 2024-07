A Brazilian's love on martial arts and traditional Chinese medicine

Xinhua) 10:44, July 11, 2024

Gabriel de Moraes Neto teaches as students learn martial arts in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. Born in 1978, Gabriel de Moraes Neto hails from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is now a martial arts coach based in Nanning, Guangxi. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Inspired by Bruce Lee's Kung Fu at young age, Gabriel developed an interest in Chinese martial arts and began to receive systematic training in 1999. As his understanding of martial arts and traditional Chinese culture deepened, he named himself "Mo Xiaolong," after Bruce Lee's Chinese name, "Li Xiaolong."

In 2008, Gabriel visited Beijing University of Chinese Medicine as an exchange student to study acupuncture while practicing martial arts. To him, Kung Fu embodies traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and physical strengthening, displaying the charm of Chinese culture.

After completing his studies, Gabriel returned to Brazil where he opened a school specializing in Kung Fu training and acupuncture courses.

In 2011, Gabriel revisited China and met his soulmate in Nanning, whom he married the following year back home in Brazil. In 2016, Gabriel and his wife returned to Nanning and decided to stay and work in China. Soon after their return, Gabriel was introduced to local martial arts master Cai Rongkun and became a coach at a local martial arts club.

In his spare time, Gabriel enjoys cycling, Chinese tea and calligraphy, while learning from local TCM practitioners on medical techniques. He shares insights into martial arts and TCM cultures on his social media accounts, attracting a significant international following. "Chinese traditional culture is truly captivating. I'm committed to continuous learning," Gabriel said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. As a Brazilian expat, Gabriel aspires to serve as a cultural ambassador to foster understandings between both countries while promoting China's rich traditions among Brazilians.

Gabriel de Moraes Neto (1st R) practices skill of Miaodao, a two-handed long sabre, with his fellows at a park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto teaches as students learn martial arts in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto teaches as students learn martial arts at a club in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto returns home after his martial arts instruction class in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto makes tea in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto practices martial arts at a park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto (R) learns calligraphy from a teacher in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto (front) practices martial arts with his fellows besides Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto (C) practices skill of Miaodao, a two-handed long sabre, with his fellows at a park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto (L) learns massage skills from doctor Wen Yong at Guangxi International Zhuang Medicine Hospital in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto teaches as students learn martial arts at a club in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This aerial photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows Gabriel de Moraes Neto (front) practicing with Miaodao, a two-handed long sabre,, with his fellows at a park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto (L) learns massage skills from doctor Wen Yong at Guangxi International Zhuang Medicine Hospital in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto practices martial arts at a park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Doctor Liao Lianlian demonstrates as Gabriel de Moraes Neto (R) learns acupuncture at Guangxi International Zhuang Medicine Hospital in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto (2nd L) has meal featuring Brazilian roast meat with his friends in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Gabriel de Moraes Neto rides a bike in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

