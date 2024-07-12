Poetic verses open doors to China's cultural treasures

09:43, July 12, 2024 By Cheng Lu, Bai Xu and Li Yao ( Xinhua

NANCHANG, July 11 (Xinhua) -- If the legendary Chinese poet Li Bai were alive today, he would be astonished to find himself beloved by modern youngsters, not just for his lyrical genius but also because his verses now grant free entry to many scenic spots.

Lushan Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site in east China's Jiangxi Province, is offering free entry to students who can successfully recite Li Bai's 200-character poetry masterpiece, "A Ballad of Lushan Mountain."

As of Thursday, more than 480 tourists have passed the test and received the ticket free of cost, normally priced at 160 yuan (about 22.43 U.S. dollars), thanks to the renowned Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet.

"Lushan Mountain rises by the Southern Dipper

Like a screen penetrating the silky cloud

Its shadow falls into a lake with green luster

Two ranges are giant gates above the ground"

"The landscapes described by Li Bai are no longer confined to books; it's as if I'm standing alongside him, admiring the beauty of Lushan together," said a 21-year-old tourist surnamed Liu, who is a postgraduate student from east China's Zhejiang Province.

Liu managed to finish the recital in less than two minutes, with only two errors. "I seized every opportunity to practice before arriving here, whether on the high-speed train or in a taxi," she said.

This intriguing initiative is part of a recently launched campaign by Jiangxi, allowing students worldwide to gain free or discounted access to its tourist attractions by reciting designated poems or other classics.

A total of 123 scenic spots in Jiangxi have joined this poetry recital campaign, which runs from June 15, 2024 to February 28, 2025.

Jiangxi aims to leverage traditional Chinese culture, represented by these poems, to attract visitors and enrich their travel experience, said Kuang Kai, an official of the provincial culture and tourism department.

"Jiangxi has long been a land rich in poetic heritage, with many poets leaving behind thousands of verses over the centuries," said Kuang. "The selection of the poems is tailored to reflect the unique cultural and tourism characteristics of each city and scenic spot."

An increasing number of Chinese tourist attractions are now pursuing long-term development by tapping into their cultural treasures. In the first half of this year, over 32,000 tourists earned free tickets to Tengwang Pavilion in Jiangxi by successfully reciting "Preface to Tengwang Pavilion" by Tang Dynasty poet Wang Bo.

In Qufu in Shandong Province, the birthplace of the prominent Chinese philosopher Confucius, visitors can enjoy free entry to many historic sites after passing a test related to "The Analects of Confucius."

Learning Chinese classical literature has become a popular trend in China.

The televised Chinese Poetry Competition, a hallmark of this movement, has captivated audiences for years. Participants from all walks of life -- scientists, students, deliverymen, police officers and pilots -- showcase their knowledge and passion for classical poetry.

"The classics are cultural genes embedded deep in the blood of the Chinese people," said Peng Min, an editor who won the fifth edition of the Chinese Poetry Competition. "These works are not only alive today but continue to enrich the spiritual lives of contemporary people with their enduring vitality."

In an interview with Xinhua, Zhang Yiwu, a professor at Peking University, expressed his belief that poetry recital activities can encourage visitors, especially the young, to gain a deeper appreciation for traditional classics.

"Our livelihood has improved significantly, allowing people to pursue higher spiritual goals," he said.

Standing atop Lushan Mountain and gazing at the surrounding peaks, Liu, the tourist from Zhejiang Province, can't help but wonder if, over 1,000 years ago, Li Bai experienced the same, climbing the mountain amid drizzles and marveling at the scenery.

"Poetry always offers me boundless inspiration to be brave enough to explore and passionate enough to truly live," Liu said.

(Xinhua correspondent Zhu Yunuo also contributed to the story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)