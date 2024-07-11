Teenagers from HK participate in study tour in E China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 11:19, July 11, 2024

Teenagers from Hong Kong visit the Imperial Examination Museum of China in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024. A group of teenagers from Hong Kong, south China on Wednesday visited the bank of the Qinhuai River, starting their study tour in Nanjing with a focus on history and culture. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Teenagers from Hong Kong learn making the Chinese knot at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024.

Teenagers from Hong Kong pose for photo at the Imperial Examination Museum of China in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024.

Teenagers from Hong Kong try paper-cutting at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024.

