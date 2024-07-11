Teenagers from HK participate in study tour in E China's Jiangsu
Teenagers from Hong Kong visit the Imperial Examination Museum of China in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024. A group of teenagers from Hong Kong, south China on Wednesday visited the bank of the Qinhuai River, starting their study tour in Nanjing with a focus on history and culture. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Teenagers from Hong Kong learn making the Chinese knot at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024. A group of teenagers from Hong Kong, south China on Wednesday visited the bank of the Qinhuai River, starting their study tour in Nanjing with a focus on history and culture. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Teenagers from Hong Kong pose for photo at the Imperial Examination Museum of China in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024. A group of teenagers from Hong Kong, south China on Wednesday visited the bank of the Qinhuai River, starting their study tour in Nanjing with a focus on history and culture. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Teenagers from Hong Kong try paper-cutting at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 10, 2024. A group of teenagers from Hong Kong, south China on Wednesday visited the bank of the Qinhuai River, starting their study tour in Nanjing with a focus on history and culture. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
