In pics: experience activities on traditional rubbing techniques for children in Qingdao

Xinhua) 15:26, July 19, 2024

Children try rubbing at an art space themed on Chinese culture in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024. The art space held experience activities on traditional rubbing techniques for children during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member helps a girl on her rubbing work at an art space themed on Chinese culture in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024. The art space held experience activities on traditional rubbing techniques for children during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A girl shows her rubbing work at an art space themed on Chinese culture in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024. The art space held experience activities on traditional rubbing techniques for children during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

