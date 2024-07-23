Chinese vice premier meets U.S. business delegation

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Raj Subramaniam, board chair of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with a delegation led by Raj Subramaniam, board chair of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), here on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, briefed the delegation on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, China's economic situation and its opening up.

It is hoped that the USCBC will give full play to its influence, and encourage U.S. companies to seize opportunities by actively participating in China's further deepening of reform comprehensively and Chinese modernization to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve win-win development, He said.

The guests said the USCBC is willing to continue to play a positive role and make new and greater contributions to the development of U.S.-China economic and trade relations.

