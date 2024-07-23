US business leaders upbeat on prospects

08:38, July 23, 2024 By Zhang Yunbi ( China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi (center) poses for a group photo in Beijing on Monday with a delegation from the board of directors of the US-China Business Council. (YUE YUEWEI/XINHUA)

A delegation from the board of directors of the US-China Business Council became the first United States business delegation to visit China following the conclusion last week of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In a meeting with the delegation on Monday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said its members "can be the first to experience the fresh developments of China's further comprehensive deepening of reform, so it can be said that they have come at the right time".

Members of the delegation include FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam, United Family Healthcare founder Roberta Lipson, Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson, and Educational Testing Service CEO Amit Sevak.

The US-China Business Council celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message at that time encouraging it to build more bridges of friendship between China and the US.

In Beijing on Monday, Wang listened to the guests' remarks and responded to their questions.

Wang elaborated on the key measures adopted at last week's plenary session regarding deepening reform, especially about high-level opening-up.

Beijing is "willing to strengthen exchanges and better blend with countries in the world on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and walk hand in hand on the road to world modernization", he said.

The US delegation said it welcomes the key signals released by the session. It also said the consistency, coherence, and stability of the Chinese government's policies are crucial for foreign companies, including those from the US, to continue investing and prospering in China in the long term.

Wang expressed his hope that the US business community will continue to move forward hand in hand with China, not only to realize its own greater growth, but also to make contributions to advancing China-US ties and the friendship between the two peoples.

"The past 45 years have taught us that when the climate for China-US relations is favorable, all parties will benefit; when the climate is bad, the space for exchanges and cooperation is bound to be narrowed," he said.

He called on the council and its member enterprises to tap into their connections and influence, and take advantage of their experience in China to present the US government, the US Congress, and various sectors with a real, comprehensive picture of China, and to speak out in an objective, positive and rational manner.

They should encourage the US side to foster a correct perception of China, stop suppressing China's economy, trade, and science and technology, and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, he added.

China is one of the top five export markets for 43 US states, is among the top three for 32 states, and is the top export market for three states, according to the Chinese embassy in the US.

The visiting business leaders said the economic and trade relationship is a stabilizing factor in bilateral ties. They voiced their commitment to building a strong and balanced US-China relationship, which is fully in line with the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The council is willing to tap its own influence and role and remain a stabilizing force in the development of US-China ties, they added.

Wang said China's US policy has been consistent, maintaining stability and continuity, and the country has always handled its affairs with the US in accordance with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Beijing is committed to strengthening dialogue, controlling differences, and expanding cooperation, striving to stabilize and improve the relations and move them forward, he said.

At the same time, China also has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be defended, and a bottom line that must be observed, he added.

