China repatriates Red Notice fugitive to U.S.

Xinhua) 14:18, July 11, 2024

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police said on Thursday that they have repatriated a fugitive wanted by the United States, marking another collaboration between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

This development comes after the repatriation of two fugitives suspected of severe criminal offenses from the United States to China in June.

