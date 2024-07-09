China urges U.S. not to support "Tibet independence" forces: spokesperson

July 09, 2024

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to stop supporting or endorsing in any way the "Tibet independence" forces and their anti-China and separatist activities, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin's remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press statement extended best wishes to Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 89th birthday, and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to supporting efforts to preserve Xizang's linguistic, cultural and religious heritage.

Lin told a regular press briefing that the position of the Chinese government on Xizang-related issues is consistent and clear. Xizang affairs are China's internal affairs which brook no interference by any external forces.

"Over the years, Xizang has enjoyed a booming economy, social harmony and stability, and sound preservation of its cultural heritage. The rights and freedoms of all ethnic groups in Xizang, including the freedom of religious belief and the freedom to use and develop their own spoken and written languages, are fully protected," Lin said, adding this is a fact and seen by many in the international community.

As many people know, the 14th Dalai Lama is not a pure religious figure, but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion, the spokesperson said.

"We urge the United States to fully understand the gravity and sensitivity of Xizang-related issues, truly respect China's core interests, be fully aware of the Dalai group's anti-China and separatist nature, honor the commitments the United States has made to China on issues related to Xizang, and stop supporting or endorsing in any way the 'Tibet independence' forces and their anti-China and separatist activities," Lin said.

