China slams U.S. for spreading disinformation

Xinhua) 08:20, July 12, 2024

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the continued spread of ungrounded false information by the United States about Russia's so-called "defense industrial base fueled by China," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Lin's remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's accusation at the 2024 NATO Public Forum.

"We express strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the erroneous remarks made by the U.S. side," Lin told a daily press briefing.

Lin said that right after the Ukraine crisis broke out, the United States claimed that China was providing military support to Russia. Till this day, the United States has not offered any substantial evidence. Even U.S. military chiefs admitted that China did not provide military assistance to Russia in the Ukraine crisis.

"Statistics show that over 60 percent of Russia's imported military components and dual-use items come from the United States and other Western countries, 95 percent of Russia's key components destroyed by Ukraine come from the West, and 72 percent of Western parts of Russian-made weapons come from U.S. companies. How does the United States explain that?" the spokesperson said.

"What is more, the United States and its allies have yet to stop trading with Russia. Last year, their trade with Russia reached over 130 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 18 percent of Russia's foreign trade. Most countries in the world do not engage in the sanctions against Russia or stop their trade with Russia," Lin said, adding China is anything but scapegoat of the United States.

Lin said it is hypocritical and double standard for the United States to accuse China of its normal trade and economic exchanges with Russia, while passing legislation to provide massive aid to Ukraine.

The United States has often claimed itself to be the so-called champion of justice, human rights defender and world policeman, but what it has done is to fan the flames, sow discord and create confrontation and rivalry, Lin said.

"Who is the culprit of the Ukraine crisis? Who is behind the regional conflicts and wars and protracted crisis? Who is the biggest source of instability of global peace and stability. The world is clear-eyed," Lin added.

"China is not the creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it. That said, we have not just sat by and watched the crisis unfold. Instead, we have worked actively to enable talks for peace and a political solution. We've never sought to fuel the flames, never profiteered from the crisis and still less given weapons to any party to the conflict. This position is clear and consistent," Lin said.

On that basis, there is normal, legitimate trade and business cooperation between Chinese companies and other countries, including Russia, in line with WTO rules and market principles, which is not for certain countries to judge, the spokesperson said, adding the United States might as well reflect on the root cause of the crisis and do something for peace rather than being an unfair judge in this crisis.

The United States must never expect China to pay for the mistake the United States has made, and China will never accept U.S. blame-shifting, bullying and coercion, Lin said.

China will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights, the spokesperson added.

