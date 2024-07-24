Chinese sports culture exhibition held in Paris

Xinhua) 10:10, July 24, 2024

Visitors view exhibits the Vigor and Sportsmanship Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor views an exhibit during the Vigor and Sportsmanship Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Former Chinese women's volleyball player Wei Qiuyue speaks during the opening ceremony of the Vigor and Sportsmanship Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor views an exhibit the Vigor and Sportsmanship Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows the inauguration ceremony of the Vigor and Sportsmanship Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor experiences traditional Chinese archery during the opening ceremony of the Vigor and Sportsmanship Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor experiences Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise, during the opening ceremony of the Vigor and Sportsmanship Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

