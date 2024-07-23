Cross-Strait calligraphy exhibition opens to promote cultural exchanges
TAIPEI, July 23 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring calligraphy replication from calligraphy lovers across the Taiwan Strait has opened in Nantou County in Taiwan.
The exhibition, featuring hundreds of excellent copied works of calligraphy of the Forest of Steles in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, will run till August 25. Twenty pieces by renowned calligraphers are also on display.
The exhibition toured Xi'an in March, and Taipei in April. It was divided into two sections, introducing the past and present of the Forest of Steles and masterpieces by Tang Dynasty (618-907) calligraphers.
The event also provides various interactive experiences, offering a rich variety of calligraphy cultural experiences for audiences of all ages. Two lectures will also be held during the event.
The Forest of Steles is a themed museum focusing on displays of stone steles, epigraphs and stone sculptures from past dynasties. It is not only a concentrated site of ancient Chinese cultural classics carved in stone but also a gathering place for renowned calligraphic art treasures throughout the ages.
