Trending in China | Yangko dance
(People's Daily App) 16:46, August 01, 2024
Yangko dance is a traditional folk dance of the Han ethnic group in China, commonly performed in the northern provinces. Yangko dancers usually wear bright and colorful costumes, and their movements are vigorous and quick, all delivered with a unique local charm. Watch to see what this folk dance is all about.
