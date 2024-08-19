People participate in Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil

August 19, 2024

An actor from east China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center performs during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People take photos during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People participate in the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People participate in the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

A band performs Chinese songs during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

People watch a drone light show during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

An actress from east China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center performs during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Chinese and Brazilian musicians perform during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

