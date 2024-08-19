People participate in Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil
An actor from east China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center performs during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
People take photos during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
People participate in the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
People participate in the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
A band performs Chinese songs during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
People watch a drone light show during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
An actress from east China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center performs during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Chinese and Brazilian musicians perform during the Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil on Aug. 17, 2024. This event was held here on Saturday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lights illuminate Great Wall to mark 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties
- Brazil's agricultural group hails progress driven by trade with China over past 50 years
- Xi stresses preserving China's cultural heritage
- Commentary: China, Brazil join forces for next "golden 50 years" of ties
- Lula says Brazil-China ties key to building a multipolar order, more just global governance
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.