Home>>
Lights illuminate Great Wall to mark 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties
(Ecns.cn) 13:57, August 16, 2024
Lights illuminate the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall to mark the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
China and Brazil celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Thursday.
Lights illuminate the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall to mark the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Brazil's agricultural group hails progress driven by trade with China over past 50 years
- Commentary: China, Brazil join forces for next "golden 50 years" of ties
- Lula says Brazil-China ties key to building a multipolar order, more just global governance
- China essential partner for Brazil's economic growth: Brazilian president
- Brazil says ties with China based on respect, trust, concrete benefits
- China welcomes Brazil to join Belt and Road family as soon as possible: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.