Lights illuminate Great Wall to mark 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties

Ecns.cn) 13:57, August 16, 2024

Lights illuminate the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall to mark the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

China and Brazil celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Thursday.

