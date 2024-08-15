Brazil says ties with China based on respect, trust, concrete benefits

Xinhua) 10:46, August 15, 2024

BRASILIA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed on Wednesday the quality of the country's ties with China, saying "the two countries have built a relationship based on respect, trust and obtaining concrete benefits for both societies."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a day before the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, the ministry said that China has been Brazil's main trade partner and one of its most important sources of foreign investment since 2009.

The bilateral relationship thrives within the framework of the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee, created in 2004 during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first term, the ministry said.

"President Lula's state visit to China, in April 2023, marked a new phase in relations, with a series of high-level bilateral visits, including ministers, governors and legislators," it added.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, a seminar entitled "Brazil-China 50 years" will be held on Thursday.

Brazil's National Congress will also hold a ceremony at a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies to commemorate the National Chinese Immigration Day.

