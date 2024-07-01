We Are China

Brazil opens consulate general in SW China's Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 13:02, July 01, 2024

The Consulate General of Brazil in Chengdu officially opens in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, June 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan).

The consular districts cover Chongqing City as well as Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, and Shaanxi provinces. This is the third Brazilian consulate general in the Chinese mainland.

Cézar Amaral, the first consul general of Brazil in Chengdu, addresses the opening ceremony in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, June 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan).

