Brazil's vice president to visit China

Xinhua) 15:59, June 03, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Vice President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin will pay an official visit to China from June 4 to 8, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)