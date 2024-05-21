Home>>
Special advisor to Brazilian president to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:37, May 21, 2024
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim will visit China from May 22 to 29, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.
Amorim's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Wang said.
