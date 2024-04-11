Senior CPC official meets delegation of Workers' Party of Brazil

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with a delegation of the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT) led by its president Gleisi Hoffmann in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation of the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT) led by its president Gleisi Hoffmann in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting this year marks the 50th anniversary of the China-Brazil diplomatic ties, Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China is willing to work with Brazil to promote friendly exchanges in various fields and at all levels, enhance political mutual trust, deepen strategic cooperation, and promote the upgrading of China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership.

The CPC is willing to take the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the CPC-PT relations to further deepen inter-party relations, Li said.

Hoffmann said the PT is willing to make joint efforts with the CPC to strengthen exchanges in party-building and governance, consolidate political mutual trust between the two countries, strengthen the docking of development strategies and cooperation in various fields, and jointly cope with global challenges.

