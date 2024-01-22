China, Brazil to work together for next "golden 50 years" in bilateral ties

Xinhua) 10:22, January 22, 2024

BRASILIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil will take the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations as an opportunity to forge the next "golden 50 years" in bilateral relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.

Going through half a century, China-Brazil ties have become more mature and resilient, and constantly show great vitality, he said.

He called on both sides to jointly lift the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level and make it a model of unity, cooperation, mutual benefits and win-win results among major developing countries.

Wang briefed about the main consensus reached between the two sides.

First is to jointly implement the important consensus of the two heads of state and further consolidate strategic mutual trust. Under the guidance of the strategic planning of the two heads of state, the two sides will maintain mutual understanding and mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns. China appreciates Brazil's reaffirmation of its adherence to the one-China principle. China will carefully prepare for bilateral high-level exchanges in the next stage, convene the seventh meeting of the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee, and promote exchanges and cooperation between governments, legislative bodies, political parties, and at subnational levels.

Second is to deepen cooperation to benefit people of the two countries. The China-Brazil cooperation ranges "from space to soybeans." China has been Brazil's largest trading partner, export market and source of trade surplus for 15 consecutive years. Brazil is also China's largest trading partner in Latin America.

Both sides will strengthen synergy of development strategies, and promote cooperation in various fields to new levels. Both sides will facilitate and support their companies to invest and operate in the other country.

Third is to enhance people-to-people exchanges and consolidate the public support for the China-Brazil friendship. The two sides will push for more active exchanges in fields including culture, education, tourism, sports, provide mutual visa facilitation, and accelerate the opening of the consulate general of Brazil in Chengdu.

Fourth is to demonstrate the responsibility as major countries and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The two countries share compatible vision in diplomacy and the bilateral relations bear important strategic significance and global influence.

They will strengthen communication and coordination so as to safeguard common interests of developing countries, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization, and build a China-Brazil community with a shared future and a China-Latin America community with a shared future. China fully supports Brazil in hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit, the BRICS Leaders Meeting, and the United Nations climate change conference.

