Chinese FM to visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Brazil, Jamaica
(Xinhua) 15:57, January 11, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire upon invitation from Jan. 13 to 18. This is the 34th consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign ministers' annual first overseas visit, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
Following his visit to Africa, Wang will visit Brazil and Jamaica upon invitation from Jan. 18 to 22, Mao added.
