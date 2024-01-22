China, Brazil applauds bilateral strategic partnership: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:14, January 22, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Fortaleza, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

BRASILIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Fortaleza, Brazil, with both sides speaking highly of the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and expressed his appreciation for Brazil's adherence to the one-China principle and for supporting China's legitimate stance.

Wang said that China has firmly supported Brazil in accelerating its economic and social development, and firmly supported Brazil in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

China is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen strategic communication, and open up new prospects for China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, he noted.

Both sides should set the long-term goal of jointly building a China-Brazil community with a shared future, which will send a positive signal that China and Brazil are long-term and reliable strategic partners, he added.

Both sides should further strengthen unity, mutual trust and strategic coordination, and demonstrate the responsibility of major developing countries in regional and international affairs, added Wang.

The two countries should actively explore and deepen the all-round cooperation between China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and between China and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), help Latin American and the Caribbean countries to unite and strengthen themselves, so as to move toward modernization together, and promote a just and reasonable international order, said Wang.

For his part, Lula asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi, saying that he attaches great importance to mutual trust and friendship with President Xi, and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges between the two countries and lifting the Brazil-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height.

The Brazilian president said that Brazil has openly supported and adhered to the one-China principle and will maintain this position.

Brazil is optimistic about China's development prospects and looks forward to learning from China's experience in governance and enriching cooperation with China, Lula said, adding that Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest more in Brazil.

Noting that Brazil and China highly agree on many major issues, the Brazilian president said he looks forward to working with China to improve global governance and enhance the overall strength and the voice of developing countries in international affairs.

During the visit, Wang also met with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Chief Advisor of the Presidency of Brazil Celso Amorim, and co-chaired the fourth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Fortaleza, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)