Partnership strong link between two hemispheres

13:30, January 22, 2024 By Li Yang ( China Daily

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira attend a joint press conference in Brasilia, Brazil January 20, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Brazil on the weekend is conducive to the two sides carrying on the positive momentum of the development of bilateral ties that was created by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's state visit to China in April last year, and the deepening of the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership.

The largest developing countries in the Eastern and Western hemispheres, China and Brazil uphold multilateralism and a fair and just international order with the United Nations at its center. The two countries are playing important roles in not only stabilizing the global industry and supply chains but also promoting peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. To implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, both sides should set the long-term goal of jointly building a China-Brazil community with a shared future so as to send a positive signal that China and Brazil are long-term and reliable strategic partners. Doing so can prompt those trying to drive a wedge between the two countries to give up the idea.

As countries that have great influence in Asia and Latin America respectively, the two countries should actively explore and deepen the all-round cooperation between China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and between China and the Southern Common Market, help Latin American and the Caribbean countries to unite and strengthen themselves, so as to move toward modernization together.

Also, the two sides can coordinate with each other more closely to promote effective global governance under the framework of the UN, the G20 and BRICS.

Some have speculated that China has been strengthening its relations with Brazil in order to counter the United States' China-containment strategy. But that's not true. It has long been Beijing's policy to firmly support Brazil in accelerating its economic and social development, and to encourage it to play a greater role in international and regional affairs.

The development of Sino-Brazilian relations has great space and potential, and does not target at any third party. Rather, it focuses on promoting the common development of the world and a fair and just international order that is in line with the interests of all countries and peoples.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)