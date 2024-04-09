Chinese university, Brazil's Vale open joint lab

Xinhua) 14:39, April 09, 2024

CHANGSHA, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A low-carbon and hydrogen metallurgy laboratory jointly set up by China's Central South University and Brazil's Vale went operational Monday in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

With a total area of 3,000 square meters, the laboratory is a five-story building with scientific instruments and equipment.

The laboratory is now open to all researchers in the mining and steel industries, and its working committee consists of 12 technical experts from Central South University and Vale.

Vale is a Brazilian multinational corporation engaged in metals and mining. It's one of the largest producers of iron ore and nickel in the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)