Wang Yi meets with Brazilian counterpart

Xinhua) 08:54, June 11, 2024

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations, a significant year for the development of bilateral relations.

Both sides should grasp the strategic importance of the China-Brazil relationship, enhance its mutually beneficial nature, and highlight its comprehensiveness, Wang said.

He added that both sides should work together towards building a China-Brazil community with a shared future, promote the further alignment of the development strategies of both countries and send a positive expectation for the healthy and stable development of China-Brazil relations.

China has always prioritized Brazil in its diplomacy and is willing to work with Brazil to systematically summarize the successful experiences of the past half-century and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, Wang said, adding that this conforms to the wishes of both peoples and the expectations of the international community, and contributes to global peace and development.

China values Brazil's significant influence in the Latin American region and is willing to jointly promote cooperation between China, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and the Southern Common Market, Wang said.

He added that as the China-Latin America Forum approaches its 10th anniversary, showing a trend of comprehensive advancement, both sides can work together to start an even more fruitful decade for the forum.

Wang noted that China and Brazil, as major developing countries, need to make just, balanced, and constructive voices on international hot issues. Recently, the two countries jointly issued six common understandings on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue, which has gained understanding and recognition from more and more countries.

Noting that this year marks the inaugural year of the "greater BRICS cooperation," Wang said China is willing to work with Brazil to actively promote BRICS cooperation, enabling the BRICS mechanism to play a greater role in global governance and in safeguarding the interests of developing countries.

Vieira noted Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin's recent successful visit to China and the seventh meeting of the Brazil-China High-Level Coordination and Cooperation Committee, stressing that Brazil highly values its relationship with China, is ready to closely engage in high-level exchanges with China, strengthen cooperation in various fields including trade and economy, and define a new positioning for bilateral relations to open new prospects for the next 50 years.

Brazil appreciates China's active role in promoting BRICS cooperation, values China's influence in international affairs, and supports the major initiatives proposed by China, Vieira said.

He added that Brazil and China share similar stances on many issues, and the joint statement on the six common understandings on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue is of significant importance.

Brazil is willing to continue strengthening cooperation with China on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, G20, and BRICS, he said.

Noting that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva firmly believes that dialogue and cooperation between China and CELAC are of great significance, Vieira said the China-Latin America Forum is a beneficial platform, and Brazil is willing to work with China to arrange forum activities and promote its new development.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Gaza situation and other issues of common concern.

