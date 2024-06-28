Brazil opens consulate general in SW China's Chengdu

Xinhua) 10:26, June 28, 2024

This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the consulate general of Brazil in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Brazil opened its third consulate general on the Chinese mainland in Chengdu, capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yuan Qiuyue)

CHENGDU, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Brazil opened its third consulate general on the Chinese mainland in Chengdu, capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan, on Thursday.

With its consular district covering Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan and Shaanxi, the consulate general is established after the ones in Shanghai and Guangzhou. Czar Amaral became the first consul general of Brazil in Chengdu.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, the opening of the consulate general of Brazil in Chengdu is of particular significance and is expected to play a key role in further deepening cooperation between the two countries, according to Marcos Galvo, the Brazilian Ambassador to China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)