China welcomes Brazil to join Belt and Road family as soon as possible: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:02, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil are each other's comprehensive strategic partners. China welcomes Brazil to join the Belt and Road family as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

It's reported that during an interview, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said Brazil hopes to have a new strategic partnership with China that involves cooperation in science, technology and the production of chips and software, and makes the Brazil-China relationship "infinitely greater" and more prosperous.

Lula said that China is an essential partner for Brazil's economic growth and scientific and technological development and a partner Brazil will always take into account, and that Brazil hopes to work with China in the fight against hunger.

He also said that China wants to discuss the Belt and Road and he is willing to discuss it with China. "I want to know ..." he said, "where we come in and what position we are going to play ... we want to be a starter."

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily news briefing that China has noted relevant reports. China and Brazil are major developing countries, important emerging economies and each other's comprehensive strategic partners.

"China attaches great importance to its relationship with Brazil and this relationship has always been a priority in China's diplomacy," she added.

China stands ready to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to work for greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies such as the New Industry Brazil and for high-level and high-quality practical cooperation across the board between the two countries, so as to better benefit the two peoples and contribute more to the development and prosperity of the world, Mao said.

"Brazil is the country of football. China welcomes Brazil to join the Belt and Road family as soon as possible and looks forward to Brazil's worldies in Belt and Road cooperation," Mao said.

