Interview: 8th China-South Asia Expo boosts regional trade, investment cooperation: Cambodian official

PHNOM PENH, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming eighth edition of the China-South Asia Expo will serve as an important platform for trade, investment and tourism promotion as well as cultural exchanges in the region, a Cambodian senior official said.

Scheduled for July 23 to 28 in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, the expo will feature industries with great potential for cooperation with South Asian countries, including green energy, modern agriculture, medical care as well as culture and tourism, Liu Yong, vice governor of Yunnan Province, told a recent press conference.

The expo was first held in Kunming in 2013, the year when China put forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said the expo will be a key event for economic and trade exchanges between China and countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

"The expo will serve as an important platform to bridge and deepen practical cooperation in economics, trade, investment, tourism and culture among all participating countries and regions," he told Xinhua.

"It will play a significant role in helping promote the high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation for mutual interest, common development and shared prosperity," he added.

The spokesperson said the expo will be a golden opportunity for businesses and industry associations to showcase their products and establish trade linkages with not only China, but also countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

"It will inject fresh impetus into the development of economies and trade exchanges among all participating countries and regions, providing tangible benefits to the peoples of China and countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia," he said.

Sovicheat said the forthcoming expo truly shows solidarity and cooperation between China and countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia in promoting free trade and multilateralism against the backdrop of trade protectionism and anti-globalization.

According to the official, Cambodia joins this trade event every year as it is a unique opportunity to display the kingdom's potential products, not only to Chinese consumers but also to other regional and global buyers and trade partners.

"It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase our potential products, particularly high-quality agricultural products such as milled rice, yellow bananas, mangos, longans, and peppercorns among others, to Chinese and international buyers," he said.

"We expect that the expo will further promote trade, investment, tourism cooperation and cultural exchanges between Cambodia and China as well as all participating countries," he added.

The expo will be attended by representatives from 81 countries, regions and international organizations, according to the organizers.

Nearly 2,000 companies have registered to participate in the exhibition, of which nearly half are overseas companies, covering all countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

