China aims to elevate BRI cooperation toward higher quality for modernization of all countries

Xinhua) 21:14, July 18, 2024

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to elevate Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation toward higher quality for the modernization of all countries, and build an open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily press briefing when asked about the latest progress and achievements of BRI cooperation.

Lin said China has been working with various parties over the past 10 years and more to advance the BRI cooperation, and China, together with other parties have enabled the BRI to thrive and deliver for peoples and countries across the world, making the BRI an internationally welcomed public good and cooperation platform featuring openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Over the past 10-plus years, BRI cooperation has seen numerous highlights, not only generating greater and smooth flows of people and goods, but delivering a tangible and stronger sense of fulfillment and happiness to the local people, said Lin.

He said China has signed BRI cooperation documents with over 150 countries and over 30 international organizations, and last year, China's trade with partner countries reached 19.5 trillion yuan (about 2.74 trillion U.S. dollars), up by 2.8 percent, accounting for 46.6 percent of the total import and export volume, setting a new record both for the size and share since the BRI was put forward.

"We remain committed to opening up and cooperation for a shared future," Lin said, adding that China stands ready to work with all parties and support each other in enhancing the "hard connectivity" of infrastructure, upgrading the "soft connectivity" of rules and standards, and deepening the people-to-people connectivity through more exchanges and mutual learning.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)