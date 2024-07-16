People-to-people connections inseparable from BRI: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 09:14, July 16, 2024

Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, speaks at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation story-sharing session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 (Xinhua) -- People-to-people engagement adds soul to Malaysia-China shared connection, bringing the two countries closer, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the minister of Investment, Trade and Industry said on Monday at a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation story-sharing session.

"Thousands of Malaysian students are currently studying in China," he said, adding that the huge influx of Chinese tourists allows them to experience Malaysia firsthand.

Zafrul also said that trade between the two countries is not just about numbers, but has had positive benefits for ordinary people with Malaysia's exports to China, such as electrical and electronics, mining goods, liquified natural gas, palm oil, and rubber have been welcomed while Chinese investments have spurred Malaysia's growth in infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing sectors.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said China and Malaysia enjoy extensive people-to-people exchanges and are committed to mutual respect and mutual learning among different civilizations, and enhancing cooperation.

"We will strengthen strategic mutual trust, continue to prioritize our bilateral relations in respective foreign policy, understand and support each other's core interests and major concerns," he said, adding that the recent visa exemption policy has been warmly received by both sides and boosted tourism and travel between the two.

Organized by the Southeast Asia Research Centre for Humanities, the story-sharing session is to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and will be held in other states of Malaysia.

