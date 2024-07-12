The Cultural Silk Road: Win-win cooperation between China and Malaysia

People's Daily Online) 10:03, July 12, 2024

Chinese culture first took root in Malaysia over two millennia ago, carried by traders along the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

This cultural exchange blossomed into a lasting friendship when, more than 600 years ago, the renowned Chinese explorer Zheng He made five historic voyages to Malacca, Malaysia.

Since the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, cultural exchanges between the two countries have reached new heights.

Recently, a People's Daily Online film crew, working on the "Cultural Silk Road" program, explored Malaysia's rich multicultural landscape. The team engaged with local artists and cultural professionals, toured the Han Culture Centre Malaysia, and visited Xiamen University Malaysia (XMUM). To round out their experience, they joined local students for a Chinese language class at the China Cultural Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

A Malay proverb states, "Tak kenal maka tak cinta," meaning "You can't love what you don't know." This wisdom underscores the importance of cultural understanding.

The deepening friendship between China and Malaysia is rooted in the interweaving of languages, arts, literature and education. As the BRI continues to promote bilateral cultural exchanges, both nations are poised not only to reap mutual benefits but also to contribute significantly to global prosperity and development.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)