China's new energy industry benefits Malaysia's green transformation

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows the photovoltaic power station in Kuala Ketil, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 (Xinhua) -- In Kuala Ketil, the southern part of Kedah state of Malaysia, stands a 260-acre photovoltaic power station.

The power plant was built by China Energy Engineering Group Tianjin Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd., with an installed capacity of 50 MW. It began commercial operation in 2019.

In line with the global trend of de-carbonization and sustainable development, Malaysia has been working hard in recent years to get rid of its excessive dependence on fossil fuels and increase the use of renewable energy in its power generation. China's leading position in photovoltaic industry not only provides equipment but also technology for Malaysia's green transformation.

A worker checks the equipment at the photovoltaic power station in Kuala Ketil, Malaysia, June 6, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Noor Azie Syamira, administrative staff member of the photovoltaic power station, is pictured in Kuala Ketil, Malaysia, June 6, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Staff member Mohd Suffian (C) works at the photovoltaic power station in Kuala Ketil, Malaysia, June 6, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

This file photo taken in August 2020 shows the hydro-floating solar power plant built by Shanghai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. of State Power Investment Corporation Limited in Selangor state, Malaysia. (Xinhua)

This file photo shows the construction site of the floating solar power project built by China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu Power Design Institute Co., Ltd in Sarawak, Malaysia. (Xinhua)

