China, Malaysia agree to extend visa exemption: joint statement

Xinhua) 17:04, June 20, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of China and Malaysia support the ongoing efforts on visa exemption to promote friendly relations, a joint statement on deepening the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership said Thursday.

China agreed to extend the facility until the end of year 2025 and to reciprocate, Malaysia would extend the visa exemption until the end of year 2026, said the joint statement between the two countries on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership towards China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

The statement was issued during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to the Southeast Asian country, during which he held talks with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and attended the celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

