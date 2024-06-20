China, Malaysia agree to extend visa exemption: joint statement
KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of China and Malaysia support the ongoing efforts on visa exemption to promote friendly relations, a joint statement on deepening the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership said Thursday.
China agreed to extend the facility until the end of year 2025 and to reciprocate, Malaysia would extend the visa exemption until the end of year 2026, said the joint statement between the two countries on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership towards China-Malaysia community with a shared future.
The statement was issued during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to the Southeast Asian country, during which he held talks with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and attended the celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Malaysia ties set example for region -- Chinese premier
- Premier Li calls on China, Malaysia to enhance docking of development strategies
- China willing to work with Malaysia to make ECRL a road to wealth, happiness -- Premier Li
- Premier Li calls for completely abandoning zero-sum mentality, practice
- China ready to work with Malaysia to make ECRL a road to prosperity, happiness -- Chinese premier
- Photo exhibition held to celebrate China-Malaysia ties
- Full Text: Keynote speech by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship
- China, Malaysia bring bilateral relationship to new starting point -- Chinese premier
- China-Malaysia ties set example for the region -- Premier Li
- Chinese premier, Malaysian PM agree that China, ASEAN countries should independently, properly handle South China Sea issue, stick to bilateral settlement
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.