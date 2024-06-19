Chinese premier, Malaysian PM agree that China, ASEAN countries should independently, properly handle South China Sea issue, stick to bilateral settlement

Xinhua) 13:58, June 19, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday agreed that China and relevant ASEAN countries should independently and properly handle the South China Sea issue, manage disputes and differences, promote dialogue and cooperation, and stick to the general direction of bilateral settlement.

