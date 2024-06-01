Chinese vice premier addresses reception for 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:29, June 01, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a speech at a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang delivered a speech at a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations in Beijing on Friday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the two sides have steadfastly developed friendly relations, adhered to good-neighborly friendship, mutual benefit, exchanges and mutual learning, as well as solidarity and coordination, which has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples and made important contributions to regional prosperity and stability.

Ding called on the two countries to continue to be good brothers who trust each other, good friends who seek common development, good neighbors who are close to each other and good partners for multilateral cooperation, while taking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to embark on a new journey of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister I and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi said in his speech that the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations is an important milestone, and Malaysia is willing to deepen cooperation with China and work together to promote the sustainable development of bilateral friendship.

Before the reception, Ding met with Ahmad Zahid. The two sides agreed to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen the synergy of development strategies, expand exchanges and cooperation on industry, science and technology, agriculture and culture, strengthen communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, and push the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister I and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi before a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Ding delivered a speech at the reception in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)