Home>>
Malaysia's deputy PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:35, May 21, 2024
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister I and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi will pay an official visit to China from May 22 to June 1, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.
Ahmad Zahid is invited by Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, Wang said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cooperation with China vital for telecom, digital development: Malaysian official
- China remains top tourist priority: Malaysian official
- Strength of China-Malaysia ties built on common values: Malaysian official
- Senior CPC official meets Australian, Malaysian officials
- Chinese FM holds talks with Malaysian counterpart
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.