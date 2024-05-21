Malaysia's deputy PM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:35, May 21, 2024

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister I and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi will pay an official visit to China from May 22 to June 1, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.

Ahmad Zahid is invited by Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, Wang said.

