Strength of China-Malaysia ties built on common values: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 21:54, May 07, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The strong ties between China and Malaysia rest on the common values of both countries, including the desire for shared prosperity and environmental sustainability, a Malaysian official said on Tuesday.

Citing China's emphasis of building a community with a shared future for mankind and realizing this through green energy initiatives, Malaysia seeks to implement similar initiatives through close cooperation with the Asian economic powerhouse, Energy Transition and Water Transformation deputy minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir told the Malaysia-China Commemorative Forum here.

"In partnership with China, Malaysia is leading the way in promoting renewable energy. Both countries are heavily investing in clean technologies including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. Our joint efforts aim to lead the global transition to sustainable energy," he said.

The forum brings together government, business, academic and think tank leaders to exchange views and discuss how to further deepen the bilateral partnership and is co-organized by China Daily, the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific and the Malaysia-China Business Council.

KSI president Michael Yeoh said that 2024, marking the 50th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia, is an opportunity to not only reflect on the progress that has been made but to ponder on what more can be done for the future.

"Our relations have grown from strength to strength over these past 50 years in not just covering diplomatic and political ties but also business partnerships, tourism, education and cultural ties and exchanges," he said.

"Going forward we believe the bilateral relations will continue to strengthen and include new areas like green growth and digital technology," he said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said the comprehensive and practical cooperation is the essential driving force upgrading China-Malaysia relations in all fields.

"China is now focusing on developing new quality productive forces which will provide Malaysia more cooperation opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, digital economy, green development, new energy vehicles and other newly emerging industries. Fruits from the above cooperation will surely bring benefits to both peoples in a profound way," he said.

