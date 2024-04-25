China-Malaysia industrial park cooperation sees steady progress

Xinhua) 10:23, April 25, 2024

NANNING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of two industrial parks co-built by China and Malaysia have agreed to further cooperation as a joint cooperation council meeting attended by the representatives was held Tuesday in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Official data showed that over the past 12 years, at the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park, 249 projects have been signed, with a total investment in fixed assets of about 29.5 billion yuan (about 4.2 billion U.S. dollars) and a total industrial output value of 93.8 billion yuan, forming an industrial agglomeration of processing and trade of some featured products.

The Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park has witnessed the signing of 13 projects, with a total investment of more than 44 billion yuan and a total industrial output value of more than 60 billion yuan.

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei said China is willing to work with Malaysia to strengthen coordination and provide more convenient conditions and a better environment for the development of the two parks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)