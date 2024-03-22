Malaysia highlights events to boost trade with China

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 (Xinhua) -- A series of trade events are being rolled out to deepen ties in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia ties, a government agency announced on Thursday.

Aimed at providing Malaysian exporters with market insights, access to Chinese buyers as well as opportunities to establish partnerships, these programs are expected to benefit more than 500 Malaysian exporters, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) said in a statement.

A national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), MATRADE has already organized webinar and engagement sessions to encourage Malaysian exporters to capitalize on free trade agreements such as Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), it said.

It will also lead the Malaysia Pavilion at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China this November, taking advantage of the platform to access the Chinese market, promoting trade liberalization and international cooperation.

