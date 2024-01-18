Collaboration with China accelerates internationalization of education: Malaysian educator

Xinhua) 14:02, January 18, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Close collaboration with China accelerates internationalization of Malaysia's higher education and promotes sustainable economic and social development, a Malaysian educator said on Wednesday.

In his welcoming speech for the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration program held by the Kong Zi Institute at Universiti Malaya, vice-chancellor of Universiti Malaya Noor Azuan Abu Osman said a key thrust of the country's higher education roadmap is to attract global talents and foster a diverse learning environment.

"These include increasing the number of international students, promoting exchange programs and establishing partnerships with renowned foreign institutions. Through these, cultural diversity and global exposure will be enhanced," he said.

He added that the university looks forward to welcoming the students from China and exposing them to be part of its international campus community within the university.

The celebration program includes a number of cultural activities such as a dragon dance, drumming and other traditional instrument performances, martial arts displays and calligraphy.

According to Zhao Wanzhen, China's director of the Kong Zi Institute at Universiti Malaya, many Malaysian students who are learning Mandarin and from schools of the states of Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Malacca are invited to the program.

"Hope this (the program) will help them better understand Chinese language and culture. They can be the seed for the future of China and Malaysia diplomatic relationship," Zhao added.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said the Spring Festival, which embodies the idea of "gratitude and blessing", "reunion and harmony" and "a new beginning of everything", profoundly expresses the common ideals and aspirations of all human beings, and has gradually become culture bond of China and other peoples in the world.

He hopes both faculty members and students of Malaysia will further strengthen exchanges with Chinese counterparts in various fields and jointly promote the training of talents.

