Mutual visa-free entry arrangement to facilitate China-Malaysia personnel exchanges, says Malaysian FM

Xinhua) 13:22, November 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The welcome news that China and Malaysia will soon launch the mutual visa-free entry arrangement will greatly facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said here Tuesday.

During his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Zambry voiced hope that more Chinese tourists will visit Malaysia.

