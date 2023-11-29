Malaysia's new visa policy for Chinese to benefit ties, trade: business leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's decision to offer a 30-day visa-free entry to nationals from China from Dec. 1 shows the government's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with China, according to business leaders.

Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) president Low Kian Chuan said that the initiative is timely as Malaysia and China will celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, according to a report by Bernama on Tuesday.

Low said the ACCCIM, which has over 110,000 members, lauded the move as it will facilitate business exchanges between Malaysian and Chinese business people.

"This is a great boost to the business people in Malaysia and China. The ACCCIM has very close business relations with our partners in China. We travel frequently to China and likewise Chinese businessmen travel to Malaysia. This policy will certainly help heighten business and trade deals, while saving time and cost on visa application," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that from Dec. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2024, Malaysian citizens holding ordinary passports may enter China visa-free for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends and transit for no more than 15 days.

Meanwhile, China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia President Keith Li said the initiatives, which will boost the confidence of airlines and tourism industry, are beneficial to the economy of both countries.

He was confident that the visa-free entry for Chinese citizens into Malaysia will bolster Malaysia's position as a preferred destination for Chinese investors and travelers in Southeast Asia.

