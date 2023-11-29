China ready to lift relations with Malaysia to higher levels, says FM

Xinhua) 13:13, November 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to elevate China-Malaysia relations to higher levels, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

China is ready to work with Malaysia to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields under the guidance of jointly building a China-Malaysia community of shared future, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, when meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Zambry Abdul Kadir.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)