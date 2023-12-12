Home>>
Tracks laid for Malaysia's mega rail project
(Ecns.cn) 13:35, December 12, 2023
The first track for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is underway with the CCPG500A track laying machine in Kuantan, Malaysia on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yue)
The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by a Chinese company has seen its first tracks being laid on Monday.
The first track for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is underway with the CCPG500A track laying machine in Kuantan, Malaysia on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yue)
A launching ceremony of the East Coast Rail Link project is held in Kuantan, Malaysia on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yue)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ready to lift relations with Malaysia to higher levels, says FM
- China's urban rail transit trips surge over 80 pct in November
- 2023 China International Rail Transit and Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition opens in C China's Hunan
- Mutual visa-free entry arrangement to facilitate China-Malaysia personnel exchanges, says Malaysian FM
- Chinese FM says China to lift partnership with Malaysia to higher levels
- Malaysia's new visa policy for Chinese to benefit ties, trade: business leaders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.