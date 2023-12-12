Tracks laid for Malaysia's mega rail project

Ecns.cn) 13:35, December 12, 2023

The first track for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is underway with the CCPG500A track laying machine in Kuantan, Malaysia on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yue)

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by a Chinese company has seen its first tracks being laid on Monday.

A launching ceremony of the East Coast Rail Link project is held in Kuantan, Malaysia on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yue)

