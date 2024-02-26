Malaysian PM denounces "China-phobia" among U.S., Western allies

Xinhua) 13:23, February 26, 2024

LONDON, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has condemned the so-called "China-phobia" among the United States and some of its Western allies, the London-based Financial Times (FT) reported.

In response to U.S. criticism of his country's ties with Beijing, Ibrahim was puzzled that why Malaysia would "pick a quarrel" with China, its largest trading partner, according to the report published Sunday on the FT website.

"Why must I be tied to one interest? I don't buy into this strong prejudice against China, this China-phobia," he said in an interview with the FT in Penang, his birthplace in northern Malaysia.

Anwar said he has told U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris: "We are a small country struggling to survive in a complex world... I want to focus on what is best for us," according to the report.

Anwar took office as Malaysia's prime minister in November 2022. Calling China an important neighbor, Anwar has said his government will give priority to enhancing relations with China in the fields of trade, investment and culture.

For the benefit of the Malaysian people's economic interests, China's role is pivotal, he said.

