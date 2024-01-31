Xi extends congratulations to Malaysia's new king

Xinhua) 14:55, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended on Wednesday his congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on being sworn in as Malaysia's new king.

In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that China and Malaysia are friendly neighbors across the sea and enjoy a time-honored friendship.

Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1974, the two sides, by adhering to mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, have witnessed important cooperation results in various fields, and bilateral ties have maintained a sound momentum, he said.

Xi recalled that in 2023, he and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reached important consensus on jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, drawing a new blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era.

The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia and the "China-Malaysia Year of Friendly Exchanges," Xi said. As Malaysia will take over as the country coordinator of China-ASEAN relations, the development of China-Malaysia ties will face new and important opportunities, he added.

Xi said he is ready to conduct friendly exchanges with King Sultan Ibrahim and push the building of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future for new progress, bring more benefits to their people and make greater contributions to regional prosperity and stability.

