20 foreign publishing houses to publish fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"
(Xinhua) 09:28, January 31, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 20 foreign publishing houses signed a memorandum with the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration Tuesday on jointly translating and publishing the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in multiple languages.
